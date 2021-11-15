New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government on Monday (November 15), announced that travelers from many countries in Europe, including Britain, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore, will have to follow additional measures of the COVID-19 protocol on arrival in India, news agency ANI reported.

"Countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe & Singapore are the nations from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing," posted ANI from its official Twitter handle.

Along with this, the COVID-19 test of the passengers coming from these countries will also be done on arrival in India.

Earlier on November 11, India allowed quarantine-free travel to citizens of 99 countries that recognise Indian COVID-19 vaccine certificates, according to the revised guidelines for international arrivals released by the Health Ministry.

"Countries that recognise Indian vaccine certificates, and there are terms of reciprocity, India has allowed quarantine-free travel to their citizens," the guidelines said.

Countries missing from the list of 99 countries include China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, etc.

Furthermore, visitors from countries that are not on the list will have to do a COVID-19 test upon arrival, then spend 7 days in home quarantine and take another test on the 8th day, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The government also added that passengers found symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility according to protocol. Further, the contacts of the suspect case and the co-passengers seated in the same row, three rows in front and three rows behind along with identified cabin crew will have to undergo testing as well.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health Seychelles on Monday announced the entry of visitors from all countries, including India, irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status. However, all travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha