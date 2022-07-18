Centre Advises Strict Screening Of Passengers Amid Monkeypox Scare In India

The Union Health Ministry on Monday reviewed the steps for health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports after two cases of Monkeypox were reported in the country.

At the review meeting, attended by airport and port health officers and regional directors from the ministry's regional offices, The ministry advised port officials to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers that can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country.

Amid growing monkeypox scare, the officials have been advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per the ministry's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'.

They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from International Health Division, and Disaster Management Cell.

Meanwhile, the meeting was held after a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala who returned from Dubai tested positive for monkeypox on Monday making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India.

The Union Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox- a 35-year-old who returned from UAE - was detected in Kerala's Kollam district on Thursday.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

