New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea challenging change of land use in the Central Vista project from recreational to residential for the official residence of the vice president. A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the court cannot interfere in the case, ruling out the scope of judicial review, and calling it a "matter of public policy".

"Petitioner has not argued that change in land use is in a malafide manner. It is the argument of the petitioner that since in the past it was recreational area it should have been retained like that. This cannot be scope of judicial review. It is the for the authority concerned and is a matter of public policy," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma