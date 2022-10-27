Central Team To Probe Bird Flu Outbreak In Kerala; Know About Avian Influenza, Cause And Symptoms

Image of ducks used for representation of bird flu (Reuters)

THE Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state, the ministry said in a statement.

Reportedly, the team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with recommendations, it said.

Headed by Dr Rajesh Kedamani, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore, the team comprises seven members including experts from the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

According to the statement, the team will also assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the State.

Avian Influenza In Kerala:

Amid the outbreak of avian influenza in the ducks in Kerala's Alappuzha district, authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad Municipality to check the spread of the disease.

What Is Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza, also called bird flu is caused by infection with Type A viruses and spread among wild aquatic animals. The disease infects domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. It barely affects humans.

Avian Influenza: Causes

It spreads when a person is in close contact with domestic poultry like chickens, turkey, and ducks. It is also caused when a person consumes eggs or cooked poultry from infected birds. However, the meat of an infected bird is still considered since it is cooked to an internal temperature.

Avian Influenza: Symptoms

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the symptoms of the disease start showing within two to five days after catching the virus. The disease is similar to seasonal flu and can vary from mild to severe. Some common symptoms of the disease are as follows:

- Conjunctivitis

- Cough

- Sore throat

- Fatigue

- Difficulty breathing

- Abdominal pain

- Bleeding from nose or gums

- Fever (over 100.4°F or 38°C)

Avian Influenza: Who Can Get Infected?

Though the disease barely infects humans, however, if someone is a poultry farmer, or is in contact with someone who is already infected, can get infected with the virus. Also, a person visiting the infected birds, or someone who eats undercooked poultry or eggs is at great risk of getting infected with the virus.

(With inputs from agency)