CBI Raids 56 Locations Across India Against Online Child Abuse

As part of Operation 'Megha Chakra,' the CBI searched 56 locations in 19 states and one union territory on Saturday in connection with two cases of online distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to officials as quoted by news agency PTI.

The searches were based on Interpol Singapore inputs and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, which was conducted against CSAM peddlers on the Internet using cloud storage.

The operation focuses on cloud storage facilities used by peddlers to distribute audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, earning the code 'Megha Chakra.'

CBI searches are underway at 56 locations in 20 states and UTs in online child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) case. The searches are based on the inputs shared by Interpol unit of New Zealand through Singapore: CBI Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

According to an official, the agency, which was the first to establish a cyber crime unit, has targeted CSAM peddlers across India.

Since 2019, the probe agency has also established a special unit called Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/Investigation (OCSAE) to investigate cases of online child sexual abuse and exploitation. Besides receiving various references and information, the unit investigates various offences involving online child sexual abuse and exploitation. It compiles and investigates information received from embassies and foreign federal investigation agencies about organised rackets engaged in online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

A similar investigation, 'Operation Carbon', was also carried out by the CBI in November 2021 when raids were carried out at 76 locations across the country against 83 individuals. Several people were arrested during this operation.