In a letter to New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, the group said that they are opposed to the BJP government's "far-right Hindutva nationalism" as they accuse India's ruling party of trampling the rights and lives of minorities and dissenters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony, a group of hundreds of Indian-Americans, including organisations like Hindus for Human Rights, has opposed "Islamophobic billboard" to be projected in New York's Times Square on August 5, according to reports.

In a letter to New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, they sought action against the American Indian Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for "projecting an Islamophobic billboard in Times Square, which celebrates the destruction of a nearly 425-year-old mosque that led to one of the worst communal violence India witnessed, resulting in the death of nearly 3,000 people."

"Our coalition stands opposed to the far-right Hindutva nationalism of the BJP government in India, which has trampled on the rights and lives of minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Dalits, as well as dissenters," their petition to the New York Mayor read.

Earlier, Jagdish Sewhani, community leader and President of the AIPAC, had said that the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple will be once in a life of mankind event and deserved befitting celebration.

"This is an event that comes once in the life of mankind. We had to give it a befitting celebration – and what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate the 'Ram Janmabhoomi shilanyas'," Sewhani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The foundation stone laying or 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone by placing a silver brick below the ground. Besides, PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and around 170 other guests will be part of the ceremony.





