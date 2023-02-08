Celebrate Valentine's Day As 'Cow Hug Day' On February 14: Animal Welfare Board

The animal welfare body of India on Wednesday gave the call to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. The notice issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India appealed to the animal lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day with cows to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The board said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

The notice drew varied reactions from the Twitteratti. One of the Twitter users, Priyamvada Gopal wrote, "Likely to be lonely on Valentine's Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can 'decolonise' in the same swift movement. Cow Hug Day, 14th February. Unclear whether bovine consent is required but you'll find out, no doubt.

The notice said due to the "progress of West culture" the Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction". It held the "dazzle of western civilisation" responsible for people forgetting India's "physical culture and heritage".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, PTI quotes the officials as saying.

Likely to be lonely on Valentine's Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can 'decolonise' in the same swift movement.



Cow Hug Day, 14th February. Unclear whether bovine consent is required but you'll find out, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/FsRjaaekpL — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) February 8, 2023

After Matru Pitru Diwas, we now have Cow Hug de on Valentine's day. Literally not a single person at Animal Welfare Board thought what Hug day could mean in Hindi 😭 pic.twitter.com/gimTBFdHTx — Zee (@MhaskarChief) February 8, 2023