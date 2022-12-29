CDSCO To Probe Uzbekistan Child Deaths From India-Made Cough Syrup; Company Halts Production

HOURS after Uzbekistan Health Ministry said that they will investigate the deaths of 18 children, who died after allegedly consuming India-made cough syrup, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has said that they will investigate the claims made by Uzbekistan. According to reports, the children who died suffered acute respiratory distress.

The Uzbekistan Health Ministry claimed that the cough syrup, Doc-1 Max, responsible for the death of children was manufactured by an India-based firm, named Marion Biotech Pharma. The World Health Health Organisation (WHO), as reported by ANI, also said that they will assist the Uzbek authorities in investigating the deaths of children in the country.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Marion Biotech Pharma company has said that it has sent samples of the said cough syrup for testing and has also halted the production of the product. "We regret deaths, govt is conducting enquiry. We'll take action as per report. Samples were collected. Manufacturing of that product has been halted as of now and other processes are underway," Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head, said.

This is the second instance this year when a foreign nation has linked deaths of children to India-made cough syrup. Earlier this year, the West African nation Gambia had alleged that nearly 70 children in the country died after consuming cough syrups manufactured by Indian firm Maiden Pharma. The WHO had, in October, noted the presence of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as toxic contaminants in four cough syrup samples made by the Haryana-based firm.

However, the Union government had informed Rajya Sabha that the samples of the four cough syrups allegedly responsible for the deaths in the African country were found to be of standard quality.

"As per the report of the Government Analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG)," Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertiliser, in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha member, had said, as quoted by ANI. He further added in his reply that a notice had been issued to the company accused in the case.

The Drug Controller General of India had also replied to a letter from the Director of Regulation and Prequalification, WHO, Dr Rogerio Gaspar. In the emailed reply DGCI said that samples of the cough syrup tested by Indian authorities were found to be complying with specifications.

WHO's laboratory analysis, in this case, had noted that the cough syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use. India is a major exporter of medicines. It supplies medicines to over 200 countries and contributes to a large generic market in the United States.

Indian pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest in the world by volume and has a turnover of $50 billion. Critics have often alleged that government oversight is not adequate, which can lead to conditions that turn fatal.

(With agency inputs)