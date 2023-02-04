CDSCO Initiates Probe After US FDA Flags Vision Loss, Contamination Risk From India-Made Eyedrops

The FDA has limited the import of products manufactured by Global Pharma Private Healthcare Limited.(Image Credit: ANI.)

THE CENTRAL Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a division of the Union Health Ministry, and the Tamil Nadu State Drug Controller have launched an investigation into the pharmaceutical company, Global Pharma Healthcare producing EzriCare Artificial Tears after the US regulator Food and Drug Administration advised consumers not to purchase or use the eyedrop due to chances of potential contamination, ANI reported citing sources familiar with the issue.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have advised consumers and healthcare professionals to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after they were linked to 50 infections in 11 states that resulted in permanent vision loss, hospitalization, and one death in the United States from a bloodstream infection.

Teams from CDSCO and TN State Drug Controller, comprising three officials, are on their way to the manufacturing plant located near Chennai. It's a contract manufacturing plant supplying through others to the US market. This specific drug is not sold in India, a source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Furthermore, the FDA has limited the import of products manufactured by Global Pharma Private Healthcare Limited.

“The import alert prevents these products from entering the United States. FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death, FDA was quoted as saying by ANI.

The FDA also noted that the over-the-counter products manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited are supposed to be sterile.

Global Pharma has launched a voluntary consumer recall of all unexpired lots of EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears, ANI reported citing a source familiar with the issue.

The FDA stated that it advised this recall as the company’s current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) violations include insufficient microbial testing, formulation problems (the company manufactures and distributes ophthalmic drugs in multi-use bottles without an adequate preservative), and lack of controls over tamper-evident packaging.

(With Agency Inputs.)