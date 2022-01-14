New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over a month after a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed in Tamil Nadu, sending shockwaves in and beyond India's defence establishment, Indian Air Force ruled out the possibility of sabotage, mechanical failure or negligence as cause behind the fatal crash. The Indian Air Force submitted its preliminary report of Court of Inquiry to Ministry of Defence on Friday.

"Tri-Services Court of Inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident on 08 Dec 21 (which killed CDS Rawat & others) in its preliminary findings analysed Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder; has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident," Indian Air Force said in an official statement.

The IAF Court of Inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine 'most probable cause of the accident'.

The Indian Air Force's statement added that the accident was found to be 'a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions'. "This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terran. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed," Indian Air Force statement read.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma