New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coveted Army veteran and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday died after an Indian Air Force Mi-17VH chopper, in which he was travelling, crashed in the hilly Nilgiris district between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu today.

Besides General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 13 other Army personnel including Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gurusewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B sai Teja, Hav Satpal were on board the helicopter. Of the total 14 passengers on board, 13 have been killed in the tragic incident, the India Air Force tweeted.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019. The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter.

According to news agency ANI, the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow. The last rites are expected to be performed on Friday.

Mourning the tragic demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, PM Modi hailed General Rawat and termed him as an outstanding soldier, a true patriot, who greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus.

"I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families", the PM tweeted.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he added.

Expressing deep anguish over Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country," the defence minister said.

Gen Rawat had taken off from Sulur Airbase for Wellington and was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, among other defence officials.

The helicopter carrying Rawat and others had left Sulur IAF station in Coimbatore around 10.30 am on Wednesday and was supposed to land at Defence Staff College in Wellington at Udhagamandalam about an hour later.

Later, it crashed in the forest area, reducing trees to pieces of logs and ashes due to resultant fire, even as the local people turned to first responders to try and save the injured. However, they could not help the victims due to the raging flames and informed authorities.

