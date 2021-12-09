New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are expected to pay tributes to the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area on Thursday evening.

As per news agency ANI, all 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. According to ANI sources, four bodies including that of General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder have been positively identified. The mortal remains reached Sulur airbase earlier today from where they will be taken to Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday. The last rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with military honours. A funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Here are the Latest Updates from CDS Bipin Rawat's death:

- A case was registered by the police on Thursday in connection with the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near here on December 8 that killed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others, and initiated a probe into the matter. The Nilgiris district police registered the FIR under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ADSP Muthumanikam was appointed as the investigation officer, official sources said. A probe is underway.

- Meanwhile, two minor accidents were reported when the bodies of the crash victims were being transported to Coimbatore, from where they would be flown to New Delhi. In one of the incidents in Karamadai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, an ambulance carrying the body of one of the deceased hit another moving in the front.

- As a result, the vehicle got stuck and the mortal remains were shifted to another ambulance to be taken to the Sulur Airbase in the city for the onward journey to the national capital, officials said.

- The lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, was being shifted to Bengaluru for higher treatment, his family and official sources said on Thursday.

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started an investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

- Briefing both houses of Parliament on the crash, Singh said that all efforts were being made to save IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

- The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours, Singh said. He said the last rites of the other military personnel who died in the crash will also be conducted with appropriate military honours.

- The flight data recorder of the military helicopter that crashed in a wooded, hilly area near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu killing India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others was retrieved on Thursday.

- The black box is expected to provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the crash of the Mi-17VH helicopter that went up in flames in apparently foggy conditions on Wednesday afternoon, killing 63-year-old Rawat who was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington to address faculty and student officers, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.

