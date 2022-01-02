New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Investigation into CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crash that killed 14 people including his wife Madhulika Rawat is almost complete and a report in this regard is likely to be submitted to the Indian Air Force headquarters next week. The probe report is being finalised for submission, people familiar with the development said as reported by news agency PTI.

The probe team which is led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has examined all likely scenarios that could have led to the crash including possible human error or disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing. The report is expected to be submitted to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in a week, PTI sources said.

Currently, findings of the Court of Inquiry and the procedure followed by it in the probe are being legally reviewed. It is being done to ensure that all laid norms were followed during the investigation.

“The legal vetting is being done to ensure that the probe team followed all the laid down norms and procedures,” said one of the people familiar with the development as cited above

Talking about the possible cause of the crash one of the sources said bad weather could be a factor that contributes to the loss of situational awareness at times. There have been a significant number of air accidents caused by visual disorientation earlier as well. It is triggered by the loss of situational awareness by pilots according to aviation experts.

Gen Bipin Rawat lost his life in a chopper crash on December 8 last year in Coonoor Tamil Nadu. The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a tweet, confirmed the death of CDS Rawat and 13 others in the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha