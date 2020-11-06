General Bipin Rawat said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China in eastern Ladakh, remains tense.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the Chinese aggression in Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday said that border confrontations with China and the unprovoked military actions spiralling into larger conflicts cannot be discounted.

Gen Rawat also said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense, adding that the Chinese military is facing "unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh" because of the firm responses given by the Indian Army.

He was speaking at Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College in Delhi. However, the CDS also pointed out that India's posturing is unambiguous and it 'will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control'.

The hard-hitting remarks by Gen Rawat come on a day when India and China are holding their 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, to discuss the ways of addressing the ongoing military standoff on the LAC that started in May this year and saw unprecedented escalation in June when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a physical clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

In August, Chinese troops made failed attemps to close in on Indian troops who reclaimed heights at Pangong Tso. The confrontation led to firing in the air for the first time in decades.

Rawat also launched an all-out offensive against Pakistan over the issue of cross-border terrorism, saying that the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army and the Balakot airstrike in 2019 sent a strong message that the neighbouring country "no longer enjoys impunity of pushing terrorists into India under nuclear bogey."

He said that the "umabated proxy war" in Jammu and Kashmir unleashed by Pakistan and its anti-India rhetoric have taken the relations between the two countries to an all-time low.

Further, speaking about defence cooperation, the CDS said that India understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust and partnerships with strategically important countries.

He also said that in the coming years, Indian defence industry will be growing exponentially and contribute to the overall defence preparedness. "The industry will deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India," General Rawat said.The officer said that as India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately.

"We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements and invest in building long-term indigenous capability for strategic independence and application of decisive military power to squarely meet present and emerging challenges," the officer added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta