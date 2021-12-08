New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat to be done on Friday (December 10) in Delhi Cantonment. As reported by ANI, their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the National Capital in a military plane by Thursday evening.

The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other Military personnel lost their lives in an Indian Air Force Chopper crash in Coonoor Tamil Nadu earlier today.

According to an IAF statement, Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course and while commuting from Sulur, the chopper crashed near Coonoor, reportedly due to bad weather.

Following the death of CDS Rawat, his wife, and other personnel, a two-minute silence was observed at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence on Wednesday

Uttarakhand, State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said that "Condolences to be expressed in Uttarakhand Assembly tomorrow (December 9) over the death of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat following which the House will be adjourned for the entire day."

Uttarakhand will mourn the death of CDS for three days. As per a statement by the Uttarakhand Government, "Three-day State mourning in Uttarkhand to be done following the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other Armed Forces personnel in a helicopter crash."

