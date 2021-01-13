The Cabinet Committe on Security has approved procurement of 83 advanced Tejas aircraft at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crores, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Cabinet Committe on Security has approved procurement of 83 advanced Tejas aircraft at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crores, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the approval of the largest indigenous defence procurement deal would prove to be a game-changer for self reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing.

The Defence Minister said the LCA-Tejas incorporates several new technologies and would be the backbone of the Indian Air Force fleet in the years to come. The indigenous content of the aircraft is 50 per cent in Mk1A variant, which will be enhanced to 60 per cent.

"The CCS chaired by PM Sh. Narendra Modi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48,000 crores to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'CLA-Tejas. This deal will be a game changer for self-reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing," Singh tweeted.

"The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies, many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%," he added.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has already set-up second line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions and will steer the production of LCA-Mk1A for their timely deliveries to the IAF. Singh said that Wednesday's move will expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new job opportunities.

"HAL follows a system integrator model in LCA Mk1A progrm and acts as an umbrella organisation, fostering manufacturing and design capabilities in private industry," he added.

The Defence Minister said that this program will act as a catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar-self-sustaining ecosystem.

