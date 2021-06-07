CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results: For schools that have already conducted their internal and practical assessments, the last date to upload marks remains June 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) instructed all the schools affiliated with it on Monday to upload the internal assessment and practical assessment’s marks of Class 12 by June 11 on CBSE’s portal.

But due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases across the country during the time when practical exams were scheduled, many schools claimed that they could not conduct practical exams. For such schools, CBSE has permitted to conduct either or both the practical assessment and internal assessment in online mode and upload the marks by June 28.

Therefore, for schools that have already conducted their internal and practical assessments, the last date to upload marks remains June 12. For the others who could not conduct internal/practical assessment due to pandemic, the date to upload marks on the CBSE portal is June 28.

"In subjects where the external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board," CBSE said in the letter it sent to the schools.

Practical evaluation in consultation with both internal and external examiners

The letter sent by CBSE to its affiliated schools says that for the conduct of practical exam or project evaluation where external examiners are appointed by CBSE, “external examination in consultation with the internal examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take viva voce through online mode.”

“The internal examiner will share the date of examination with students preferably well in advance and on the day of the exam, share the link of the online meeting with the external examiner and students. The conduct of assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum,” it adds.

CBSE Class 12 Board exams were declared cancelled after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma