Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 students and parents are concerned regarding the CBSE class 10-12 Board Exams 2021. Students have been requesting the Centre to either postpone or cancel the board exams 2021. On seeing this, PM Modi is having a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other top officials regarding CBSE board exams 2021. The CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence from May 1, 2021, till June 2021. Reportedly, PM Modi might issue fresh guidelines on conducting board exams across states.

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to the Centre seeking postponement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Have written to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank seeking postponement of CBSE and ICSE Board examinations in view of the surge of #Covid19 cases in the country. Request the Government of India for an early decision in this regard. pic.twitter.com/qOShz1hjN3 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 14, 2021



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also raised the concern and urged the CBSE to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021 as the city registered around 13,500 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. During a virtual news briefing, he was quoted saying, "CBSE board exams are approaching. In Delhi, there are 600,000 students who are scheduled to appear for the examinations this year. In addition to that, there are 100,000 teachers who will be involved in conducting these exams."

Meanwhile, as per reports, CBSE has started with the preparation in the Ajmer region to conduct CBSE class 10-12 board exams from May 4. The board has sent the question papers and answer sheets to the nearby bank lockers of exam centres in Ajmer.

Hindustan Times got in touch with CBSE's senior official, who said that they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. Some state boards have already started postponing their exams. "In case of CBSE, which is the biggest national board, any decision regarding exams cannot be taken unilaterally. We are discussing the situation with Union ministries and will take a call if the exams need to be postponed or not," a senior official was quoted saying.

