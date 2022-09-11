CBI To Probe AAP Govt Over 'Irregularities' In Purchase Of 1,000 Low-Floor Buses In Delhi

DELHI Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation to the CBI.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year claimed that the Minister of Transport was appointed as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in a "premeditated manner."

It also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with the intent of facilitating wrongdoing.

According to the news agency PTI, the complaint alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low-floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses, as well as another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low-floor BS-VI buses.

On July 22, the complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary, who requested comments and recommendations from the Delhi government's departments.

The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the LG has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI," reports the news agency PTI.

Saxena has also approved the clubbing of the cureent complaint, with the complaint already being investigated by the central probe agency.

The development comes amid an intensifying investigation into the Delhi excise policy, which has also resulted in searches by the central investigation agency at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, among other places. The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter feud, with both accusing the other of corruption. The BJP has been attacking the ruling party in the national capital, accusing it of corruption not only in the liquor policy but also in the education sector.

Earlier, chief minister Arvind Kejrwial had alleged that the saffron party was making attempts at toppling the elected government in the national capital, claiming that the rival party had set aside Rs.800 crore for this purpose. He also had a floor test in the state assembly, which he indicated as a message to the BJP that the operation Lotus-or attempts to topple the government had failed.