The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a psychological autopsy of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death has become one of the biggest mysteries in the recent times.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a psychological autopsy of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death has become one of the biggest mysteries in the recent times. The actor was found dead inside his home on June 14. Initially, the police suspected it a case of suicide but soon several people, including actors from the Bollywood alleged foul play and Rajput's fans started demanding a serious probe.

According to an NDTV report, the psychological autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput will be carried out by the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team. As part of the process also called the 'postmortem of mind', the CFSL team will conduct a detailed study of every aspect of Rajput's life - from his social media posts to his mood swings to his conversations with family members and friends.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess the behavioural patterns and personal idiosyncrasies of the late actor to find out what was his exact state of mind during his last days.

This is probably only the third instance when the CBI is using such a complex method to investigate a case. In the previous two instances, a psychological autopsy was conducted in the mysterious case of Burari mass suicides and Sunanda Pushkar's death.

On Monday, the CBI team had reached the Waterstone resort in Navi Mumbai to look into the 'spiritual healing' angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to a media report, the central probe agency had summoned spiritual healer Mohan Joshi, with whom Sushant had spent three days at the resort in November last year. The agency also reportedly quizzed the resort manager seeking details pertaining to the case.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma