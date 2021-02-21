This is the first that the central agency has summoned Banerjee's wife in the case that was surfaced in November last year.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case. Abhishek is the nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

This is the first that the central agency has summoned Banerjee's wife, who is an MP from Diamond Harbour, in the case that was surfaced in November last year.

Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted raids on multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal. On Friday, it conducted a raid in Purulia, Bankura, Pashchim Bardhaman and Kolkata and searched the premises of Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd.

The summon to Banerjee's wife comes at a time when assembly polls are slated to be held in West Bengal. Banerjee is seen as a successor to Mamata but many party MPs and MLAs have criticised him.

Several TMC leaders have also switched their loyalties and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing dissatisfaction with Mamata and Abhishek.

Amid this, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had challenged the TMC and Mamata, saying the saffron party will end the 'pishi-bhaipo' rule in the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

"Modi Sarkar is for Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor). Mamata Sarkar is for Bhatija Kalyan (welfare of the nephew). She is wondering when she can make her nephew Chief Minister," Shah had said.

However, Mamata had threw an open challenge to Shah over dynasty politics in West Bengal, asking the BJP leader to "contest against her nephew Abhishek first before thinking of fighting her". She also took a jibe at Shah over his son Jay becoming the secretary of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

"Day and night, they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me," Banerjee said.

"How come your son (Jay) became a part of the cricket administration and made hundreds of crores of rupees," she added.

