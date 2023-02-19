DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi liquor policy case today, requested that the date for interrogation be shifted to end of month. Sisodia cited preparations for Delhi budget in his request for postponement. "I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," said Manish Sisodia.

Claiming that he knew he will be arrested by CBI, Sisodia said, "I have always cooperated with CBI, but this is a crucial time for Delhi as we've to prepare the budget and sent it to the Central government by the end of February. I knew they would arrest me so I have asked CBI to give me time to finalise the budget."

Here Are Key Developments:

- The anti-corruption agency issued a new summon to Sisodia on Saturday, asking him to appear in their office on Sunday for interrogation, Sisodia and others face corruption allegations in the now-scrapped liquor policy. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI investigation into the matter last year.

- The deputy chief minister is expected to leave his official residence at 10.30 am to reach the CBI headquarters at South Delhi’s Lodhi Road nearly after 30 minutes.

- On Saturday, both Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Union Government, accusing it of using federal agencies as a tool for political revenge and further hampering the deputy chief minister’s work.

- CBI has again called me tomorrow (Sunday). They (the Centre) have used the full power of the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me; raided my house; searched my bank locker but nothing was found. I have made arrangements for good education for the children in Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” Sisodia tweeted on Saturday.

- Delhi CM Kejriwal also said that there is no scam in the liquor policy and truth will prevail. “There is no liquor scam. It was a very transparent policy made by us. The same policy when implemented in Punjab led to 48 per cent excise revenue growth. The case is part of a political conspiracy and political vendetta. Manish will go tomorrow, ultimately truth will prevail,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

- The AAP also alleged that Lieutenant Governor's decision to send the CBI after Sisodia was done with the support of the BJP at the centre. The long list of disputes between the AAP and the Lieutenant Governor, and consequently the centre, soon came to light with the liquor policy case.

- Sisodia was last questioned by the CBI on October 17 last year for nearly nine hours.