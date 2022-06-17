Jodhpur | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot, in Jodhpur.

According to news agency PTI, the raids were carried out in connection with a corruption case. The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said. This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.

Agrasen Gehlot is a fertiliser trader. On Friday morning, the CBI team arrived at his premises in Jodhpur for the searches.

CBI raids at Ashok Gehlot's brother's premises in alleged fertiliser scam amid nationwide protests by the Congress over the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi.

Agrasen Gehlot was accused of exporting a large amount of Muriate of Potash (MoP) to foreign countries that were meant for Indian farmers at a subsidised rate between the years 2007 and 2009 when the UPA government was in power.

"Agrasen Gehlot, during the period from 2007 to 2009, conspired and exported large quantities of Murate of Potash (MoP) abroad, at a subsidized rate to Indian farmers," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Earlier, the ED had also conducted raids in 2020.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta