CBI Carries Out Raids Against Cyber Criminals Based On Interpol Inputs, Searches 105 Locations

A CBI official stands outside a premise being raided. (Image for representational purpose/ ANI)

THE Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday launched 'Operation Chakra' against cyber criminals and carried out searches at 105 locations across several states. Involved in financial crimes, the cyber criminals face action based on inputs from international probe agencies including Interpol and FBI.

Searches were carried out at 87 locations by the CBI and at 18 other locations by state and UT police. At least 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial reports, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others were being searched, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold from one of the locations searched in Rajasthan.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, two call centres targeting American citizens were busted. The CBI informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action.

The CBI and police action in India came following intel from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police.