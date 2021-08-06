A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant also issued notice to the CBI which has taken over the investigation into the recent incident of alleged mowing down of an ADJ in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concerns over the incidents of judges being threatened and termed them serious. The top court also asked the states to file status reports in the security they are providing to the judicial officers. "The CBI and other investigating agencies "do not respond" when lower court judges complain about threats", Chief Justice NV Ramana said while hearing the case of Jharkhand judge’s death.

The bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that there are several cases that involve gangsters and high-profile persons and there are instances of judges getting threats or abusive messages, however, the complaints from the judges remain unheard when an adverse order is passed.

"The attitude of the CBI remains the same. If judges file a complaint to the police or CBI, they do not respond. CBI and Intelligence Bureau are not helping judiciary at all," the CJI said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Filing a status report in the case, the government said that it has handed over the investigation to CBI. “The CBI team took over the case two days ago. They have taken over the copy of statements collected by state police. Evidence has also been handed over to CBI. The agency will visit the spot with a forensic team and also reconstruct the event. The statement of autorickshaw owner has been recorded too," it added.

“There is no freedom to the judges to even file a complaint,” the bench said, adding that "police or the CBI is not helping the judiciary if such complaints are filed". “We will hear the Jharkhand matter on Monday (August 9). We are issuing notice to the CBI,” the bench further said.

In wake of the Dhanbad incident, the top court has taken suo motu cognizance on the issue of safeguarding courts and protecting judges. District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on a morning walk on July 28 when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area.



