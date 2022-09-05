CBI Officer, Under Pressure To Frame Me, Committed Suicide: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made the claims while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at press conference in New Delhi.

"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers."

It should be noted that Sisodia's residence was raided by the CBI last month in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam. However, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has repeatedly called the case against him fake, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the AAP government.

Sisodia, known for his closeness with party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, has said that the BJP wants to stop the rise of AAP in the country. He has also alleged that the saffron party offered to close all cases against him if he helps in toppling the AAP government.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, has said he would continue to work towards betterment of the education sector even if that means getting hanged or going to jail.

"You've complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud that we got more rooms. You've complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities," Sisodia said on Monday.

"If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us. You sent CBI to my house, send them again, I am not scared," Sisodia said without taking any names.