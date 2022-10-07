CBI Files Charge sheet Against RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav And 14 Others In Land-For-Job Scam Case

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has filed a charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 14 others in land for jobs scam during his tenure in the railways.

Apart from Lalu Prasad Yadav, former general manager of the railways, Soumya Raghavan's name has also cropped in the matter as an accused. Raghavan is the retired financial commissioner of the railway board.

A preliminary enquiry has been registered by the central agency on September 23, 2021, regarding the job-scam case in the Railways which was converted into an FIR on May 18. The case also involves the name of Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti.

Candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later, regularised when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", according to the agency.

All the transfers were done in the name of Lalu's wife Rabri Devi and his daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav through deeds. Further, the agency has alleged, that Prasad's family members acquired the land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna by making payments to the sellers in cash.

Meanwhile, the RJD often claimed that the attack on Yadav's family through this CBI case and several others cases is "a political ploy of the BJP's central government". Lalu's son, Tejashwi recently became deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Yadav decided to ditch BJP and thought to revive RJD through the JDU alliance.

Three months ago the CBI arrested Lalu Yadav's aide Bhola Yadav in Delhi in the same. Bhola Yadav is also referred as the "Hanuman" or "shadow" of Lalu Yadav. Bhola Yada served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lalu Yadav between 2005 and 2009.

As per the information shared by a CBI official, Bhola Yadav's role in the case surfaced during his questioning.