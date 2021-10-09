Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Friday summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged leak of Maharashtra Intelligence Department data on police transfer-posting. The CBI chief has been asked to appear before the Mumbai Police on October 14.

The Mumbai Police said that former Maharashtra intelligence department chief Rashmi Shukla had provided an intelligence report corruption in transfer posting. It said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered in the Cyber Cell of Bandra Kurla Complex under the Official Secret Act in connection with the case.

"CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police in connection with the leak of state's Intelligence Department data on police transfer-posting. The summon has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it on October 14," Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Jaiswal, who is a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, was appointed as the director of the CBI in May this year for a two-year term. A three-member selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shortlisted Jaiswal's name. He has been summoned in connection with the alleged phone-tapping and data leak case.

The case relates to the 'leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department. Jaiswal was the director general of police during this period.

It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Shukla or any other official.

(With inputs from PTI)

