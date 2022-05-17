New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating the visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI today morning raided 9 locations in multiple cities across the country belonging to Karti Chidambaram and his father, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in connection with the fresh case.

Tamil Nadu | Police presence at Congress leader P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai as CBI searches multiple locations of his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with an ongoing case pic.twitter.com/LQIv9LdCHX — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

According to CBI officials, as quoted by PTI, the searches are being conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, and Odisha. The raids started at 8 a.m. and are continuing. The CBI is also recording the statements of the persons who are at the house of Chidambaram. A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate in Delhi.

Shortly after the CBI raids began, Karti Chidambaram slammed the agency saying that he has lost count of the number of searches, adding must be record. "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record." he tweeted without specifying.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

In the new case which is an offshoot of an ongoing probe, it has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram allegedly helped Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules after receiving Rs 50 lakh allegedly as a bribe during the UPA regime. He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, the CBI officials said.

Following the scrutiny of the transaction, the CBI had detected the payments worth Rs 50 lakh which are alleged to be illegal gratification for facilitating the visa of Chinese workers who were supposed to work at the plant, the officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

