CBI Arrests Hyderabad-Based CA, Former Aide Of KCR's Daughter K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Last year, the agency questioned BRS MLC Kavitha also.

By Radha Basnet
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 09:04 AM IST
Minute Read
CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant and former aside to BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. (Image: ANI)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, understood to be the auditor of Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, the officials said on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based CA named Butchibabu Gorantla who was arrested by CBI on Tuesday evening will be produced before a special court here on Wednesday, the official, as quoted by PTI said. 

According to CBI, Gorantla was arrested for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

Last year in December, the CBI also questioned Kavitha, in connection with the case. This followed after BRS MLC on December 6, said that she will be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

