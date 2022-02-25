New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after questioning former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD Chitra Ramakrishna, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Group Operating Officer of the NSE, Anand Subramanian from Chennai, after expanding its three-year probe into the co-location scam in the exchange in view of "fresh facts" emerging in a damning Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report.

CBI had called Anand Subramanian for questioning in the last three days in Chennai, said sources. Finally, after detailed questioning of Anand, the agency found his arrest is required for the ongoing case in alleged irregularities in the NSE case for market manipulation.

"Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer and advisor to former MD of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna, arrested by CBI late last night from Chennai in connection with the NSE case," CBI source said as quoted by ANI.

CBI investigation stated that group operating Officer Anand Subramanian's appointment was influenced by NSE chairman and MD Chitra Ramakrishnan. The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.

Earlier SEBI had penalized the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its former CEOs Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narayan and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level. The market regulator observed that the NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Anand Subramaniam as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

Subramanian was brought to the NSE by Ramakrishna and he reportedly had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent to Yogi with whom the classified information was shared. The CBI had on February 19 grilled erstwhile NSE director Ravi Naraian. He served as the CEO of NSE before Chitra Ramakrishna.

Chitra Ramakrishna, the former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange was recently grilled by the CBI in Mumbai. On February 18 she got her statement recorded with the federal probe agency. The CBI had asked her around 50 questions. She had tried to play the victim card by claiming that she didn't know a lot of things. She also had claimed that she was innocent and somebody was trying to frame her.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Chitra on the basis of the 192-page report of SEBI in which she has been accused of leaking classified information to a Yogi who lived in the Himalayas. The mystery man Yogi has still not been found by the CBI. On February 17, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the house of Chitra in Mumbai and Chennai.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan