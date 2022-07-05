Caught-On-Camera: Vastu Expert Stabbed To Death In Karnataka's Hubbali; Two Detained

In another horrific killing, a Vastu expert, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, in Karnataka's Hubbali was stabbed to death by two unidentified people at a hotel on Tuesday morning. A video of the gruesome killing, captured on a CCTV camera, was also doing rounds on the internet.

The video showed two men, posing as devotees, waiting for the Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi in the reception area. As soon as he settled on a chair, one of the attackers touched his feet to seek blessings while the other started stabbing him with a knife which was covered in a white cloth. The killers kept stabbing Chandrashekhar while he tried to defend himself.

Saral Vaastu’ fame Dr. Chandrashekhar Guruji killed



Meanwhile, the police have detained the two accused from the neighbouring district of Belgaum and are bringing them to Hubbali for further interrogation in the case. The reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the interrogation, the police said.

"2 people have been detained. We formed teams and they were working on different information we were getting. We shared the information with neighbouring districts, with Belgaum Police too and they detained both accused. Our team has gone there to bring them. We'll interrogate them," Hubbali Police Commissioner said.

The sudden attack shocked everyone in the hotel and a woman receptionist ran away. A few hotel staff also tried to stop the killers but are threatened by them, who pointed their knives at the staff. The incident was captured in CCTV footage and the killers can be seen fleeing the spot right after the incident.

According to the Police, Chandrashekhar Guruji was staying at the hotel in Hubbali for the last four days. Two people on Tuesday came to meet him and called him to the lobby. Soon after Chandrashekhar Guruji reached the lobby, both men stabbed him multiple times and ran away. He was rushed to the KIMS Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

"Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and then suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram as quoted by ANI.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there. Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.