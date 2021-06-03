In the CCTV footage of the incident, the four accused can be seen stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a chilling incident caught on camera in South Delhi, a 19-year-old man who was out to purchase a birthday cake for his father was stabbed to death by four men. The horrific crime took place at South Delhi's Bhumiya Chowk in Madangir on the night of June 1. The victim, identified as Kunal, was on his way to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four accused stopped him and stabbed Kunal repeatedly around 9 PM.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the four accused can be seen stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen. The accused persons held the victim back when he tried to escape. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the Max Hospital in Saket where he was declared dead.

According to his family, Kunal cleared his Class XII board exams last year and worked as a paperboy in Saket. He had gone out to get a cake for his father’s birthday on Tuesday (June 1) night but never returned.

"I only got to know later that Kunal had gone to buy a cake for my birthday. He was planning to throw a surprise party for me at home and it was his siblings who informed me about it after we got a call from the police informing about the incident," said the victim's father Pawan.

The deputy commissioner of police (south) - Atul Kumar Thakur said that the murder was committed due to a personal conflict between Kunal and one of the suspects, Gaurav. “Kunal and Gaurav liked the same woman and that had led to a conflict between them. The woman in question had nothing to do with the murder", Thakur told the news agency PTI.

The victim's family was aware of the friction between the two men and was able to provide the police with the necessary details. The police have apprehended all four suspects - Gaurav (18), Roop (18), Sohil (18), and Sameer (18). The police have also revealed that the knives used in the killing were purchased from an online shopping website. One of those knives has been recovered from Gaurav.

