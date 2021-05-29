One man, masked in a pink handwoven towel, adjusted the pistol hidden under his white shirt and walked up to Dr Sudeep who was driving the car.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A doctor couple who were out on bail in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old woman and her six-year-old son was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Friday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and Dr Seema Gupta (44) were forced to stop on a busy road in Bharatpur’s Neemda Gate area by the bike-borne assailants, who came in front of the couple's vehicle, walked up to the side of the driver and fired five shots from a firearm at the couple. The assailants then fled from the spot on their bike.

A 39-second CCTV video of the incident emerged soon after, in which the two men are seen blocking the couple's car. One man, masked in a pink handwoven towel, adjusted the pistol hidden under his white shirt and walked up to Dr Sudeep who was driving the car. As soon as he rolled down his vehicle’s window, the gunman pulled out his weapon and started firing.

According to news agency PTI, Bharatpur’s inspector general of police Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said one of the attackers is Anuj Gurjar, the brother of Deepa Gurjar, who was accompanied by Mahesh, a friend from Dholpur. They were killed to avenge Deepa Gurjar’s murder. The police further added that the first shot appeared to have hit Dr Sudeep Gupta in the head. The gunman fired at least three rounds at Dr Seema Gupta, sitting on the passenger’s seat next to her husband.

Inspector Khamesra also added that the deceased doctor Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema Gupta, and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of the woman and her child. Both were killed after their house was set on fire.

“We have identified the two assailants as the woman’s brother and cousin from footage of CCTV cameras installed by the police. Preliminary investigation suggests it’s a case of revenge killing. Efforts are being made to arrest them. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is on,” Bharatpur SP Devendra Bishnoi said.

