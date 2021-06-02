The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Hojai’s Udall Model Hospital where a doctor named Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was attacked by the relatives of Giyaz Uddin, a resident of Pipal Pukhuri village who died due to COVID.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A doctor in Assam’s Hojai district was brutally assaulted by the relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died at a Coronavirus Care Centre (CCC) on Tuesday. Video of the incident has gone viral in which people can be seen mercilessly kicking, punching, and pounding bricks and metal cans at the doctor.

The relatives of the dead patient have alleged the death was caused due to oxygen shortage. Angered by the death, they attacked the doctor who is hospitalized now but is in stable condition.

(Jagran English does not independently vouch for the veracity of the video.)

Assam | Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at COVID facility in Hojai, was attacked by a mob y'day, following a patient's death



"Patient's attendant told me that he hadn't urinated since morning. I went to check & found him dead. His relatives started abusing & beating me," he said pic.twitter.com/T4mAhIYRlB — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

24 people including the main accused have been arrested by the police for the assault of the doctor. "people have been arrested in connection to the incident. The doctor has been referred to Nagaon for better treatment,” Hojai SP Barun Purkayastha told TOI.



The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Hojai’s Udall Model Hospital where a doctor named Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was attacked by the relatives of Giyaz Uddin, a resident of Pipal Pukhuri village who died due to COVID related complications.

Speaking to the media Dr Senapati said, “The attendant of the patient came to me saying the patient is serious and has not passed urine since morning. I went to the room and found that the patient was dead. As I broke the news to the attendant, another relative started abusing me,"

Following the death of the patient, a mob attacked the hospital. While most medical staff managed to escape, Dr Senapati locked himself into a room that was broken by the mob.

"They ransacked the hospital, we (the staff) ran for safety. I entered a room and tried to hide but they found me and assaulted me. They snatched my gold chain, my ring, and my mobile," said Dr Senapati.

Members of the Assam chapter of Assam Medical Services Association (AMSA) have demanded strict action against the culprits. OPD services have been boycotted in all government medical facilities today. However, emergency services and COVID duties continue to function. Doctors have announced wearing black badges as a sign of protest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has also condemned the attack and directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest people who are responsible.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan