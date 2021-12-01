New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown people for allegedly beating up a group of women with sticks in the Shalimar Bagh area of the city. Video of the incident has done viral over the internet

In the video, a group of women can be seen getting beaten up with sticks by several unknown people. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of women arriving in a residential colony in the Shalimar Bagh locality and trying to park their car. After parking the car two ladies get out of the car. Suddenly a male duo appears in the background and starts punching and beating them badly. A few minutes later, a number of other men come and start hitting the third lady, possibly an elderly woman, with a heavy stick.

#WATCH | A group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi on November 19



Based on the woman's complaint, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons, it said.



(CCTV footage of the incident) pic.twitter.com/YmZRtD7COu — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

According to police, the shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place around 10.15 PM on the night of November 19, as reported by news agency ANI. A case has been registered against the unknown persons based on the woman's complaint. Police also analyzed the CCTV footage of the area. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Possibly the attackers were known to the victim. They clearly looked enraged over something. It could be a case of personal rivalry.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha