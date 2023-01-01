Caught On Camera: Woman Escapes Kidnapping After Four Men Enter Her Car In Haryana; Probe Underway

According to the police, the motive of the kidnapping is still not clear and a probe into the matter is underway.

By Anushka Vats
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 07:55 PM IST
Minute Read
Screengrab of the CCTV footage shared by ANI on Twitter/@ANI

A VIDEO that shows a woman narrowly escaping from kidnapping, is making rounds on Twitter. The incident reportedly took place in Haryana's Yamunanagar and was captured on a nearby installed CCTV camera.

According to the unconfirmed reports, the four men gave up their kidnapping attempt and ran away after the lady screamed and fought back. However, the police is investigating the matter to ascertain the truth behind the alleged crime and find out what exactly transpired.

The video, meanwhile, at first shows two cars parked in an open area, while two men can also be spotted entering one of the cars. As soon as both the men enter inside, the woman from the other side of the car, opens the door (apparently she was sitting on the driver's seat) and starts running. The two then follow her as she escapes.

The incident took place on Saturday, according to the date on the CCTV camera.

Take a look at the video:

According to the Yamunanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), four people allegedly entered the woman's car and tried to kidnap her as the woman sat in her car after doing gym.

"As she sat inside her car after the gym, four men tried to kidnap her. One of the accused has been caught," the DSP said.

He further also added that the motive of the accused will only be clear after the matter would be completely investigated.

(With inputs from ANI)

