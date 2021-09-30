Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A 60-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Visava Workers Colony in Aarey, Goregaon.

The woman, identified as Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh, was attacked by the leopard when she was sitting in front of her house. She used her walking cane to repulse the attack. The leopard fled after other members of her family rushed to her help. The lady received injuries on her jaw and her back. However, she is stable now, as informed by the officials.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. In the video, the leopard can be seen hiding outside the house. Unaware of the aminal's presence the women came out of her house seemingly to get some fresh air. As she began to sit down on the verandah the leopard pounced on her from behind. Shocked by the sudden attack the lady fended herself against the wild animal with a stick. The leopard tried to attack the lady a couple of times but it fled after the other family members of the old lady came to her rescue.

This is not the first time that a leopard attack took place in the area. Earlier on Sunday, a four-year-old boy was rescued by the locals when a leopard tried to drag him away from near his house. A resident, Sunil Mishra, and boy’s uncle rushed to his rescue. As Mishra chased the leopard, it dropped the child in the bushes. The child suffered injuries to his back and head. Before that, a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.

“Immediately after the first attack was reported over a month ago, we sought permission from the principal chief conservator of forests to trap the animal. There is a protocol to be followed before we can lay the trap and which is being done," Gajanan Hire, in charge of the Thane Forest Division which oversees said.

(With inputs from PTI)

