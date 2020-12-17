According to the police, there was some construction work being carried out in a shop and the column fell on the pedestrian from the third floor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A person sustained serious injuries after an under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur fell on him while he was passing by from below.

The horrific video of the incident, which was caught in a CCTV camera, was tweeted by news agency ANI on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to the police, there was some construction work being carried out in a shop and the column fell on the pedestrian from the third floor. He suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at a hospital.

#WATCH | An under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below (16.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4knEBRU65 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

"There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop," the police said.

The video shows two persons passing by from below the shop from where the pillar fell. While one of had a close escape, the pillar fell on the other person. The locals rushed to see him as he lay unconscious on the road.

