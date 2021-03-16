The matter escalated quickly and a fight broke out between the four men. In the video, the victims can be seen collapsing on the street after which they were taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, two men were brutally killed by two accused in Delhi near Udyog Vihar metro station. The incident occurred after a fight broke out between the four men following an altercation. A CCTV footage of the spine-chilling incident has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, the two victims can be seen laying on the street in a pool of blood.

According to the police, the two victims, identified as Rohit Agarwal, 23, and Ghanshyam, 20, were travelling on their scooty when their two-wheeler brushed against the motorcycle of the two accused. The matter escalated quickly and a fight broke out between the four men. In the video, the victims can be seen collapsing on the street after which they were taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

In the video, the four men can be seen slapping, kicking and punching each other. A few minutes later, one of the accused, takes out a knife and attacked one of the victims. He started stabbing him repeatedly, while the other victim, who can barely stand tried to intervene and stop the attacker from stabbing his friend.

However, his efforts go in vain as the accused brutally stabbed one victim till he collapsed and then attacked the other victim also, whose shirt, in the CCTV footage, can be seen drenched in blood. Later, the two accused casually ride past them while the victims were lying on the road.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information that two men were found lying in a pool of blood. The police took the victims to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The police, however, arrested both the accused with the help of CCTV footage. One of the accused is a minor, while the other was identified as one 19-year-old Pradeep Kohli.

After investigation, the accused said the fight took place after the victims' scooty hit their bike. The police have also seized the knife and motorcycle of the accused.

