The security forces have now cordoned off the area and launched an operation to hunt down the terrorists.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A Jammu and Kashmir Police official was martyred while another one was seriously injured after some unknown terrorists attacked them in Srinagar's Baghat Barzulla on Friday.

The officials said that the militants attacked them from a close range. The two officials were shifted to a local hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The slain policeman has been identified as constable Sohail.

News agency ANI shared the CCTV footage of the incident where the militant can be seen attacking the cops with an AK-47 rifle. However, English Jagran does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

#VIDEO | Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of #Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources)



via News agency ANI#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/6m0q4dXoe1 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 19, 2021

The security forces have now cordoned off the area and launched an operation to hunt down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, this is the second such attack in the city in the past three days. On Wednesday, a militant had attacked the son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified people fire bullets at security forces in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir. More details awaited.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/wQUDW9zWBE — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed by the security forces while one cop was martyred in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts.

The officials said that a search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants there, adding that the militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

"We'd received info last night that a foreign terrorist, Yusuf - LeT Commander and another militant are holed up in a house. We launched cordon with the Army's help. CRPF reached too. In the morning we came to know that they escaped but are injured," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

"We brought in a dog squad, their (terrorists') blood trail led us to a village 2 kms away. We have cordoned it, a search is underway," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma