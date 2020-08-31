a group of terrorists were caught on camera hurling a grenade at an Army patrolling vehicle in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In shocking visuals, a group of terrorists was caught on camera hurling a grenade at an Army patrolling vehicle in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. The grenade, however, missed the target and exploded on the road, resulting in injury of six civilians.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on an Indian Army vehicle in Baramulla today. But the grenade missed the vehicle and exploded on the road, injuring six civilians present at the spot,” the Jammu & Kashmir Police were reported as saying. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. All entry and exit points have also been sealed.

“Out of the five, two are seriously injured and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital. The other injured are being treated at a local hospital,” Hindustan Times quoted an army official as saying.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours as terrorists had on Sunday attacked a police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district with a grenade. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

