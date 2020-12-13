In a horrific incident, a speeding truck rammed into a car in Hyderabad, killing five people while the driver of the truck received minor injuries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, a truck rammed into a speeding car in Hyderabad, killing five people while the driver of the truck received minor injuries. The incident took place at Wipro Junction near Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, it is seen that the speeding car jumped a signal and was rammed by the truck.

A software professional working with Tech Mahindra and his four friends were killed in the mishap which occurred at around 3 am.

According to police, a Swift car coming from IIIT, Hyderabad side and going towards Gowlidoddi jumped the red signal. A tipper vehicle coming from Kokapet and going towards IIIT hit the car. Such was the impact of the collision that the tipper vehicle also overturned after dragging the car for several meters.

While four persons died on the spot, another succumbed at a nearby corporate hospital. Police removed the bodies of the deceased from the mangled car and shifted them from autopsy.

The deceased were identified as K. Santosh (25), an employee at Tech Mahindra, Chinta Manohar (23), an employee of an animation company, Kolluru Pavan Kumar (24), Pappu Bhardawaj (20) and Nagisetty Roshan (23). They were all staying at Maruthi men's hospital at Madhapur.

Gachibowli police registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence). Police collected the blood samples of the truck owner and the deceased to check if they were under the influence of alcohol.

