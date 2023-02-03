Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Hits Bike, Drags It For 3 KM In Gurugram; Driver Held

THE GURUGRAM police on Friday arrested a man, identified as Sushant Mehta, for hitting a stationed bike and dragging it for around three kilometres in the city on Wednesday night. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet in which the driver can be seen continuing to drive as sparks flew due to the friction of the road and the bike. Attempts by other commuters to stop were allegedly ignored by the driver.

"We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and impounded his car. The accused works with a private firm in Sector 63," said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Watch:

The police have informed that no one was injured in the incident as the car had hit the bike when it was parked along the road with no one on it. However, according to media reports, the owner of the bike was standing beside it when the incident occurred and only narrowly escaped. He said the car had hit the bike around 11:30 PM when he was returning home from duty.

The police contacted the owner of the bike after the video of the incident went viral. He had already filed a complaint with the police. The driver was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, at the Sector 65 Police Station.

Road rage incident witnessed in gurugram sector 62 where a bike was hit by a car and then was dragged for 4 kms , acc to police 2 people were on the bike.

This is the third Hit and run incident in span of 2months in NCR. #gurugramroadrage #hitandrun #roadrage @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/qSZeTajoi4 — Harsha chandwani (@harsha19chand) February 2, 2023

According to reports, the owner of the bike and one of his friends were standing nearby the bike when the incident took place. In their complaint with the police, the youths alleged that the car driver dragged the bike for about 3 km even as it was stuck to the front grill of the vehicle. They further alleged that the person driving the vehicle was drunk and did not stop even after their bike got stuck under the four-wheeler.

They claimed that they kept on shouting but the motorist did not listen to them and kept on driving. They said they managed to take photographs of the scene and later shared the same with the police while lodging the complaint against the unidentified motorist.

(With agency inputs)