Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Into Fighting Students In Ghaziabad; Case Filed

A GRUESOME incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad when a speeding car hit a group of students who were involved in a fight on Wednesday. The video has been making rounds on social media platforms and soon as the incident came to light, Uttar Pradesh police looked into the matter.

As per reports, the viral video shows a group of college students fighting in rural Ghaziabad. The video then shows a speeding car crashing the student. The fight, however, did not stop even after the accident.

Meanwhile, the Suprident of Police (SP), rural Ghaziabad informed that some students have been taken into custody regarding the concerned matter. The police also added that the vehicle has been seized and the accused will be punished after investigating the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Police also issued a statement regarding the same from its official Twitter handle. Taking to Twitter, UP Police wrote, "Regarding the viral video of a fight between the students of the college located under the police station Masuri," and posted a picture of the statement.

The statement read, "On 21.09.2022, a video of a fight between the students of a college located under the police station Masuri has gone viral on social media in which some boys are hit by a vehicle."

"Taking cognizance of the said incident, some students have been immediately detained. The arrested youths are being interrogated thoroughly. Strict action will be taken against the accused who will be found guilty."

"In relation to the case, advance legal proceedings are in vogue by registering the case at the police station Masuri. The vehicle shown in the video has also been seized," the statement added.