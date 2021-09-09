New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Noida Police on Wednesday registered a case against several security guards of a residential society in the city after they allegedly assaulted a man with sticks amid a dispute over maintenance and security issues.



The incident occurred at Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the security guards can be seen thrashing and abusing the man. However, Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the video.





How did the incident start?



While talking to India Today, an eye-witness said, "as per a guard's narration (seen in one of the videos), the resident asked the guard for the keys to the shaft. The guard said they don't have it and they cannot give it to residents. The resident started to abuse the guard and slapped him and then repeatedly hit him with a stick."



"The resident's son also came and started beating the guard, and that's when the guard retaliated and others from the security wing gathered," he added.



What did the Noida Police say?



The Noida Police has lodged a case regarding the incident and has assured that they will take immediate action. According to a police officer, the moment they got the information about the brutal incident their station house officer (SHO) rushed to the incident site and conducted inquiries.

