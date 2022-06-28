Caught On Camera: Punjab Cop Shoots 26-Year-Old In Thigh, Gets Suspended Later

The Punjab Police on Tuesday suspended sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, two days after he allegedly fired at a 26-year-old man after a scuffle broke between them at the Habetpur village in Dera Bassi.

The whole incident was caught on camera. Later, the injured man was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital but was then transferred to Chandigarh Sector 32 government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The victim's brother claimed that the police officials were drunk and misbehaved with them. "We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," said Akshay, brother of the victim, as reported by news agency ANI.

The police, on the other hand, said that the victim and his friends started fighting with them after being asked about where did they come from. "We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform," ANI quoted a policeman as saying.

Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Headquater was constituted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to investigate the incident and an FIR was lodged under sections 324, 354, 336, and 509 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that sub-inspector Balwant has also been suspended. However, the police have not received any written complaint till now, he said.

"The sub-inspector, accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg, has been suspended. We've not received any complaints till now. The investigation will be done after we receive a complaint," he said, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh has slammed the AAP government following the incident, claiming that the Punjab Police has stopped treating the citizens of the state as humans.

डेराबस्सी में पंजाब पुलिस ने एक महिला के साथ हाथापाई की और जब उसके पति ने उसका विरोध किया तो उसको गोली मार दी। @ArvindKejriwal के सत्ता में आने के बाद पंजाब पुलिस ने पंजाब नागरिकों को इंसान समझना बंद कर दिया है।इतने पुलिस वाले चाहते तो एक आदमी को पकड़ सकते थे लेकिन गोली मार दी गई pic.twitter.com/8phXweYhel — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 27, 2022

"The Police in Dera Bassi misbehaved with a woman and shot her husband when he tried protesting. The Punjab Police stopped treating the people of Punjab as humans after the AAP government came to the power. The policemen could have caught a single man but they chose to shoot him," he tweeted.