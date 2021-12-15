New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of States for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, on Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with journalists during an inauguration ceremony in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The minister's frustration was visible on his face when he started hurling abuses at the journos who questioned him about the SIT adding 'attempt to murder' charges against his son, Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In a viral video widely shared on the internet, Ajay Mishra, who is one of the deputies of Home Minister Amit Shah, reached Lakhimpur Kheri to inaugurate an oxygen plant at a child care centre. After the inauguration, when the MoS was leaving the venue, a journalist asked him about the new charges being pressed against his son after the SIT revealed that the gruesome incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, MoS Mishra lost his control and lunged towards the journalist.

The minister, as shown in the video, can be heard saying, "Don't ask these stupid questions. Dimag kharaab hai kya be (Are you mad?)". He can also be heard saying, "In media walo ne ek nirdosh ko jail ke pichhe dalwa diya (These mediapersons and their reports made an innocent person lodged in jail)". Mishra can also be seen pouncing on a reporter and snatching his mic. "Mic band karo be (shut the mic)", he said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

He tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident. The Union Minister also used expletives and threatened media persons present there before walking off and referred to journalists as "chor".

The video of infuriated MoS Ajay Mishra came amid the growing calls to remove him from his post on moral grounds. Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi had today moved a motion in Parliament also to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded his removal. The opposition leaders also disrupted the proceedings of Lok Sabha AND raised slogans, waved placards demanding the sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni'.

The calls to sack Amit Shah's deputy grew stronger after the Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the gruesome killings in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, called the incident a pre-planned conspiracy. The SIT also urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others.

It also recommended the promulgation of IPC sections 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons), 34 (acts by several persons with common intentions) and sections 3/25/30 of the Arms Act in warrants of the 13 accused. Following its request, the court also allowed the SIT to add the charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against the accused, including Ashish Mishra.

The FIR against them already mentions IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The violence in Tikunia broke out when a group of farmers was protesting the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Union minister Ajay Mishra's native place. An SUV allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra mowed down four farmers protesting against the visit. Five other people were also killed in the ensuing violence.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan