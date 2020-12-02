In the 53-seconds video, people walking nearby came to the rescue of the victim following which the attacker fled from the spot.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, a man walking on the pedestrian bridge was attacked by a knife by an unknown assailant. However, the victim survived the attack without getting injured. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai's Kurla area.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows a man, in a white T-shirt, walking on a pedestrian bridge in Kurla when the attacker, whose face is covered with cloth, suddenly attacked him with a knife. The video later shows the victim running away from the attacker in order to save his life, following which, the attacker fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Man survives knife attack, on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai, Maharashtra (28.11.2020)



"There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death," says a police officer pic.twitter.com/xjhOEjQPuB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

In the 53-seconds video, people walking nearby came to the rescue of the victim following which the attacker fled from the spot. According to news agency ANI, quoting a police officer, the attacker does not attempt to appropriate any money from the victim. It only seems that the victim was attacked with an intention to cause grievous injury or death, the police officer said.

Posted By: Talib Khan