Caught On Camera: Man Runs Over 3 School Children After Losing Control Of Car In Delhi

A TRAGIC incident took place in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh after a 30-year-old man hit three children with his Maruti Brezza car after he lost control and crashed into the footpath near Lilawati school on Sunday.

The children were standing on the footpath when the car hit them. According to the police the driver of the car has been identified as Gajendra and is a resident of Pratap Nagar. The incident took place at nearly 9:30 AM when the children were standing on the footpath.

A CCTV video of the incident was also shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, the car can be seen suddenly crashing into the footpath, hitting the three children standing there. The car then stops soon after that. As soon the accident happened, the onlookers rushed to help the injured children and caught the driver, and started beating him up.

The police said that when Gajendra reached near the Lilawati school, he lost control over the vehicle, and crashed into the three children who were standing on the footpath.

According to the police, after receiving the PCR call, a team was immediately sent to the crime scene. The injured children were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The doctors told the police that two children, aged 10 and 4 years, were out of danger. The third child, aged six years, was hospitalised and was kept under observation.

The police has also registered an FIR under sections 279, 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police seized the vehicle and said that they had filed a lawsuit against the car's driver.

